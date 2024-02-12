Isaac Wilberforce Mensah has been appointed as the official spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry for Justice.

With an impressive track record spanning over 15 years, Mensah has honed his skills and expertise through his work with renowned media houses such as Citi FM, TV Africa, Multimedia, GTV, and Citi TV.

Before his current appointment, Mensah had a successful career in private practice, where he showcased his exceptional legal acumen.

His invaluable experience as an attorney with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry for Justice has equipped him with a deep understanding of the legal landscape and the intricacies of the justice system.

Mensah’s appointment as the spokesperson for such a prestigious institution is a testament to his exceptional abilities and unwavering dedication to his craft.

With his extensive knowledge in media and communications, he is poised to effectively convey the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry for Justice’s message to the public, ensuring transparency and fostering trust.

As the newly appointed spokesperson, Mensah is set to bring his unique blend of legal expertise and media prowess to the forefront, further enhancing the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry for Justice’s reputation as a beacon of justice and fairness.

