The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has emphasized that Ghana is solely responsible for meeting all financial obligations associated with the football competitions during the upcoming 2023 African Games.

A substantial portion of the contentious “operational expenses” of the Games falls under the responsibility of Ghana.

Ussif made these remarks during a pre-Games briefing, highlighting the significance of Ghana’s financial commitment to the event scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23.

The Borteyman Sports Complex and the renovated University of Ghana Stadium are designated as the primary host venues for the Games.

It’s worth noting that the football competitions will unfold at different venues, with the Accra Sports Stadium hosting the men’s matches and the Cape Coast Stadium serving as the venue for the women’s competition.

Ussif clarified that, in contrast to competitions organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where the governing body covers all expenses related to accommodation and meals, the host nation of the African Games bears these costs.

“Unlike AFCON, where CAF will pay for accommodation for countries participating, in the African Games, it is the host nation that provides accommodation for the countries.

“It is the responsibility of the nation to ensure that they are hosted, they are fed…and we all know the rates of hotels in Ghana. Catering is a major cost component (for operational expenses).”

Ghana is in Group A with Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda in the Women’s football competition while the men’s division has Ghana in Group A with Congo, The Gambia and Benin.