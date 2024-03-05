After enduring another long period on the sidelines due to injury, Thomas Partey finally made a return to competitive football.

The Ghanaian midfielder made an appearance as a substitute for Arsenal in their 6-0 victory over Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Monday night.

This victory marks Arsenal’s sixth consecutive win in the league, with the London side scoring at least four goals in each of their last four games.

Partey entered the field in the 64th minute, replacing Jorginho, with Arsenal already leading 6-0, as predicted by manager Mikel Arteta in the lead-up to the game. This marked Partey’s fifth league appearance in the 2023-2024 season.

During his 25-minute return, Partey showcased his skills by completing 30 of 34 passes, registering 36 touches, and winning an aerial duel.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder had been sidelined since October 8, 2023, following a thigh injury sustained as Arsenal prepared to face Sevilla in Spain in the UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately, his injury also prevented him from representing Ghana at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, where the Black Stars were eliminated from the competition in the group stage.