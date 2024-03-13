Ghana Athletics has released a final list of 36 athletes to represent the country in the track and field events at the upcoming 13th All-African Games.

The list consists of 21 males and 15 females who have been selected and others qualifying to represent Ghana.

The team is comprised of national record holders like William Amponsah (long distance), Benjamin Azamati (100m) James Dadzie (200m) and former 200m record holder Joseph Paul Amoah.

Aside from these A-list sprinters, the likes of Edwin Gadayi (200m & 4x100m), Sarfo Ansah (4x100m), Alex Amankwah (800m & 400m), Cadman Yamoah (high jump) and Abraham Seaneke (long jump) will all be competing for Ghana when the tournament starts from March 8, 2024.

In the women’s division, the likes of Mary Boakye (100m), Hor Halutie (100m), Grace Obour (400m) and Esther Obenewaa (high jump) will also be representing the country at the games.

African Games defending champion in the women’s high jump, Rose Yeboah, will not be part of team Ghana’s contingent, and neither will 2019 long jump silver medallist, Deborah Acquah.

William Akoka, Salamatu Musa, Appiah Kubi, Eric Goloe, Eric Nkansah, Georgina Sowah, Ignatius Gaisah and Harry Adu-Mfum are the coaches to guide these 36 athletes at the games.

According to the athletics mother body in Ghana, the 36-member team was selected meticulously by adhering to the 2024 Ghana Athletes Selection Policy and Qualifying Standards.

Despite being allotted 36 slots, evenly distributed, Ghana Athletics says it is in contact with the Local Organising Committee of the games and the Chef de Mission of the country to get additional slots to provide more athletes the chance to compete on home soil.

Ghana, from March 8, 2024 to March 23, 2024 will be the centre of attraction for the rest of the continent as they host the 13th African Games.