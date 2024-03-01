Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s campaign team, Dan Botwe, is challenging the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to either unveil or announce a major campaign message ahead of the December polls.

Dan Botwe criticized John Mahama for failing to announce any major policy since his election as NDC flagbearer in May 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, Botwe argued that Mahama has nothing new to offer to the Ghanaian people.

“I am not sure that we have been hit by anything new from the NDC or [John Dramani] Mahama. You have been in power and were rejected, and you had eight years with a whole team to come and tell Ghanaians something new and different, and you are talking about a 24-hour economy?”

