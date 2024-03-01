Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has pledged his support to address challenges hindering the opening of the Sewua Hospital, promising intervention with relevant authorities.

During his visit to the project site, the Asantehene engaged with contractors and health officials to address issues obstructing the operationalization of the facility.

Despite the installation of necessary equipment and completion of the facility, challenges such as electricity supply and poor road networks have delayed its opening.

Otumfuo interacted with officials during his visit to the Sewua Hospital project, a 290-bed facility intended to serve as a regional hospital for the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, confirmed that Otumfuo has pledged interventions to expedite the facility’s operationalization.

He said, “He was a bit surprised that we are still waiting so he has assured us that he will talk to the necessary authorities just to make sure that actions are expedited so that whatsoever is delaying the process can be done as quickly as possible. You know Komfo Anokye is undergoing renovation and that’s going to put a lot of constraints on health care delivery in the Ashanti region so the earlier we get this, the better so that we can start operating.”

Dr. Tinkorang added that “We need a transformer that can power all the machines and the current electricity that we have would not be enough to power the machines so we need a new machine. Fortunately, ECG has connected to the main line and given us two transformers, all that we need to do now is to connect to the main lines and then we can test run the machines, train the staff and open the facility. Also, the road needs to be put in shape. I know it has been given to a contractor but we need expedited actions on it so that we can get all these facilities completed. It is a 290-bed hospital and that’s the regional hospital for the Ashanti region.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inspected ongoing renovation works after he led a fundraising initiative to renovate key blocks at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Engaging with hospital authorities, the Asantehene emphasized the importance of completing the work promptly.

Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye project, Sammy Adu Boakye, who provided updates on the renovation progress said, “The system that is put in place to ensure that Komfo Anokye is not going to leak any further when it rains. One of the major problems of Komfo Anokye was the fact that if it rains today, for two weeks, some of the walls will be leaking. We are privileged and happy to mention that the last rains that we have experienced not even one leakage. The king is very pleased. The progress of work so far, because of the space concerns the hospital is still in session so what is happening is that we will be doing it in phases. So currently the A4, A5 demolition has happened, the things have almost arrived, as it arrives, we will be making sure that just a matter of fixing those fixtures that we have imported to be able to do this. We have just started the in-house, for the roof we are hundred percent, we have just inspected the full house. We would be able to say that maybe just about 10 percent of the in-house is done.”

At the Manhyia Government Hospital, Otumfuo inspected stalled projects and discussed strategies with authorities to ensure their completion.

He also interacted with patients and mothers at the hospital’s congested maternity ward.

Authorities at the Manhyia Hospital are expanding the Maternity Block to reduce congestion and also improve healthcare delivery.

The operationalization of the Sewua Hospital is expected to alleviate pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other major healthcare facilities in the Ashanti Region.

