The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, wants the government to compensate victims of military brutalities in the Bawku conflict.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed concerns about the expenses incurred in attempting to resolve the Bawku conflict, noting that these funds could have been allocated to other developmental projects. However, they were instead utilized to maintain security in and around Bawku, located in the Upper East Region.

During a debate on the State of the Nation Address, Mahama Ayariga underscored the need to address the grievances of those who suffered at the hands of the military during the conflict.

“I expect that with everything that has happened in Bawku, the people of Bawku have suffered military brutalities as a result of the activities of the military. As part of the measures the president is implementing to deal with the situation in Bawku, I expect that we will address the plight of those who have suffered military brutalities. People have been killed by soldiers, and I have petitioned institutions and made complaints and expect that these issues will also be addressed by the president.”

