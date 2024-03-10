The thrilling 8-day journey of the 2024 Heritage Caravan came to a close on Sunday, March 10, 2024, as the ‘Caravanites’ returned to Accra.

On the concluding day, the participants explored the historic Elmina Castle in the Central Region. This followed a rejuvenating stay at the Maaha Beach Resort in Elonyi, Western Region, on March 9, 2024.

Delving into the rich history of Elmina Castle, the group reflected on its significance as a site from which many Ghanaians were sent to the Western world as slaves years ago.

Before they visited Elmina Castle, the caravan made a noteworthy stop at the residence of the Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, in Sekondi.

The journey back to Accra was filled with songs as they travelled to the luxurious Citi TV premises to unpack their luggage.

Recap of the Journey

The memorable expedition began on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The ‘Caravanites’ traversed several regions, including Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Upper East, North East, Northern, Savannah, Western North, Western, and Central

Day 1: The ‘Caravanites’ savoured local dishes like Totokakpa and participated in a vibrant Kente Durbar in the Volta Region. The day concluded with lively performances from the Nkyinkyim band on the inaugural day on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Day 2: On Monday, March 4, the ‘Caravanites’ enjoyed a lunch hosted by the Eastern Regional Minister in the Eastern Region, followed by an afternoon of music from the Legon Palmwine Band.

Day 3: On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the ‘Caravanites’ explored the Ashanti region’s treasures, starting with a visit to the prestigious Manhyia Palace Museum, showcasing a collection of gold ornaments.

Day 4: The participants on Wednesday, March 6, experienced the beauty of nature at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Bono East Region.

Day 5: The participants visited the sacred Crocodile Pond at Paga and the Ghana-Burkina Faso border. They also attended a durbar, dance, and cultural night at the Dekpama Palace in Tamale on March 7.

Day 6: On March 8, the ‘Caravanites’ journeyed to Mole National Park in Larabanga, the largest wildlife refuge.

Day 7: Their next stop on Saturday, March 9, was at the Maaha Beach Resort Hotel, where the ‘Caravanites’ enjoyed a formal dinner with a live band performance by Sankofa Band.

The next event on the Citi FM/TV Heritage Month calendar is the Food Festival.

Sponsors

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, OmniBsic bank and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

