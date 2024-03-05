On the third day of the enthralling Citi FM/TV 2024 Heritage Caravan tour, participants have reached the culturally rich Ashanti Region, renowned for its abundant gold resources.

Arriving on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the ‘Caravanites’ are excited to explore the region’s treasures, starting with a visit to the prestigious Manhyia Palace Museum, showcasing a collection of gold ornaments.

The group is keen to absorb insights from the museum, delving into the history of the Asante people.

Notably, recent developments include the return of the first batch of artefacts looted by the British during the Sagrenti War 150 years ago, now housed at the Fowler Museum in Los Angeles.

These seven golden artefacts, originally from Kumasi, had ended up in the Fowler Museum in California, United States. The handover ceremony was held on February 8, 2024.

The museum’s exhibits include royal regalia, photographs, medals, furniture, drums, and palanquins, some of which date back several years.

Following their visit, the group will travel to the Bono Region for a delightful dinner at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani, complete with a live band performance by the poolside.

On Monday, March 4, the ‘Caravanites’ explored the beautiful landscapes of the Eastern Region, marking the second day of their immersive tour.

In the Eastern Region, they enjoyed a lunch hosted by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong. The afternoon was filled with the melodious tunes of the Legon Palmwine Band.

After experiencing the Volta Region on the first day, where they savoured local dishes like Totokakpa and participated in a vibrant Kente Durbar, the ‘Caravanites’ are ready to discover the cultural and scenic diversity of Ghana’s regions.

Their first day in Agotime-Kpetoe, Volta Region, was highlighted by a Volta Food Bazaar and a visually stunning Kente Durbar. The evening culminated in lively performances from the Nkyinkyim band.

Having completed their visits to the Volta and Eastern Regions, the group has 12 more regions to explore.

Susan Turner, a US citizen and one of the ‘Caravanites’, said she was looking forward to her first visit to the Manhyia Palace Museum. Despite being a non-citizen, she praised the caravan patrons for making her feel welcome.

“First time in Africa, Ghana, and I’m loving every bit of it here, the unity here is more than America. I’m going to take the unity back.”

Since the start of the expedition, the patrons have shown exceptional enthusiasm. Some shared their expectations with Citi News’ Kennedy Twumasi.

“Ashanti region is my place, I have enjoyed so far, and I believe subsequent places will be same.”

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the fourth day of the tour, they will leave the Eusbett Hotel for the GANASS Hotel in Bolgatanga. Their itinerary includes a visit to the Kintampo Waterfalls for a canopy walk and to experience the waterfalls.

On February 26, Citi FM/Citi TV signed a partnership agreement with Nissan and Toyota to use locally assembled vehicles from these renowned automobile giants for the 2024 Heritage Caravan, scheduled from March 3 to March 10, 2024.

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, Omni Bsic and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

Check out the itinerary below

Monday, 4th March, 2024

DAY 2

VOLTA TO EASTERN REGION

(ROCK CITY HOTEL)

BELPAK & BEVERAGES DAY

Breakfast at Volta Serene Hotel – 6:30am to 8:30am

Depart Volta Serene Hotel for Rock City Hotel, Eastern Region – 8:30am (239km : 5hrs.15mins)

Stop-Over at the Residency of the Eastern Regional Minsiter for Lunch – The Eastern Food Experience with The Legon Palmwine Band – 12:30pm

Depart The Residency of the Eastern Regional Minister, Koforidua for Rock City Hotel – 3:45pm (97km: 2hrs. 15mins)

Arrive at the Rock City Hotel, Abetifi – 6:00pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:00pm to 7:30pm

Dinner in the Garden – Rock City Hotel, Abetifi – 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Night Club Experience with DJ Mingle – 9:00pm to TDB

Tuesday, 5th March, 2024

DAY 3

EASTERN TO BONO REGION

(EUSBETT HOTEL)

GB FOODS DAY

Breakfast at Rock City Hotel – 6:30am to 7:30am

Depart Rock City Hotel to Sunyani – Eusbett Hotel – 7:30am (244km)

Rock City Hotel to Manhyia Palace Museum – 7:30am (112km : 2hrs. 40mins)

Arrive at Manhyia Palace Museum – 10:00am

Depart Manhyia Museum to Ahafo Region – 12:00pm (100km : 2hrs. 17mins)

Lunch in Transit – 2:30pm

Depart Ahafo to Eusbett Hotel – 5:00pm (51km: 1hr. 15mins)

Arrive at the Eusbett Hotel – 6:30pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:30pm to 7:00pm

Dinner and Live Band by the poolside at Eusbett Hotel, Sunyani – 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Wednesday, 6th March, 2024

DAY 4

BONO TO UPPER EAST REGION

(GANASS HOTEL)

CITI DAY

Early Breakfast at Eusbett Hotel – 5:00am to 7:00am

Depart Eusbett Hotel to GANASS Hotel, Bolgatanga – 7:00am (478km : 8hrs. 30mins)

Eusbett Hotel to Kintampo Waterfalls – 10:20am (129km : 2hrs. 55mins)

Time at Kintampo Waterfalls for Canopy Walk and Waterfall experience – 10:20am to 12:00pm

Depart Kintampo Waterfalls to Favour Restaurant, Tamale – 12:00pm (193km : 3hrs. 20mins)

Stop Over at Favour Restaurant, Tamale for Lunch – 3:20pm

Depart Favour Restaurant to GANASS & LaPam Zokour Hotel, Bolga – 4:15pm (164km : 3hrs. 0mins)

Arrive GANASS & LaPam Zokour Hotels, Bolga – 7:20pm

Check-in Patrons into their various hotels and rooms – 7:20pm to 8:00pm

Dinner at GANASS Hotel for all participants at 8:00 to 10:00pm

Thursday, 7th March, 2024

DAY 5

UPPER EAST TO NORTHERN REGION

(MODERN CITY HOTEL)

OMNIBSIC BANK DAY

Breakfast at GANASS Hotel – 6:30am – 8:00am

Depart GANASS to Paga Crocodile Pond – 8:00am (44km : 1hr)

Arrive at Paga Crocodile Pond – 9:00am

Depart Paga Crocodile Pond to Ghana-Bukina Faso Border – 10:00am (1km)

Depart Paga Crocodile to Modern City Hotel, Tamale – 12:00pm (199km : 3hrs. 45mins)

Arrive at Modern City and Mariam Hotels

Check-in Patrons into their various hotesl/rooms – 4:00pm to 5:00pm

Dinner at Modern City Hotel – 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Depart Modern City Hotel to Dekpama Palace, Tamale – 7:00pm (5.1km : 15mins)

Arrive at Dakpema Palace for a Durbar, Dance and Cultural Night Experience, Tamale – 7:00pm

Depart Dakpema to Moden City & Mariam Hotels – 10:00pm (5.1km :15mins

Friday, 8th March, 2024

DAY 6

NORTHERN TO ASHANTI REGION

(NODA HOTEL)

HOLLARD DAY

Packed Breakfast at Modern City Hotel, Tamale – 5:00am – 6:30am

Depart Modern City Hotel to Mole National Park – 6:30am (150km : 2hrs. 25mins)

Arrive at Mole National Park, Larabanga – 9:00am

Safari Tour at the Park – 9:00am to 11:30am

Depart Mole National Park to Noda Hotel, Kumasi Ejisu – 11:50am (427km : 7hrs. 25mins)

Lunch in Transit – 1:00pm

Arrive at Noda Hotel and check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 8:00pm

Dinner & Pool Party Night with DJ Mingle – 9:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday, 9th March, 2024

DAY 7

ASHANTI TO WESTERN REGION

(MAAHA HOTEL)

NATIONAL LOTTERIES AUTHORITY

Packed Breakfast at NODA Hotel, Ejisu – 5:00am – 6:30am

Depart NODA Hotel, Ejisu to Maaha Beach Resort Hotel, Atuabo – 6:30am (303km : 7hrs.

20mins)

Stop-Over at the Kanex Hotel, Dunkwa-on-offin (Pick Up Lunch) – 10:00am (107km : 2hrs.

30mins)

Depart Kanex Hotel for Maaha Beach Resort – 11:00am – (203km : 5hrs. 00mins)

Arrive at Maaha Beach Resort – 4:50pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Formal Dinner & Live Band by Sankofa Band – 8:00pm to 11:30pm

Sunday, 10th March, 2024

DAY 8

WESTERN TO ACCRA REGION

(FINAL DESTINATION)

GOIL DAY

Breakfast at Maaha Beach Resort, Elonyi – Western Region – 6:30am to 8:00am

Depart Maaha Beach Resort for Sekondi at 8:30am (104KM: 2hrs. 40mins)

Arrive at Sekondi – (11:30am)

Depart Sekondi to Elmina Castle at 1:30pm (64km: 1hr. 30min)

Arrive at Elmina Castle at 2:30pm

Depart Elmina Castle to our final destination Citi TV – 4:30pm (153km: 3hr. 13min)

Arrive at our final destination – Citi TV, Tesano Accra – 7:30pm

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

