Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, has attributed the filth in Accra to reckless and unconcerned human behaviour.

Asked about the progress of the president’s initiative to make Accra the cleanest city and what she will do to continue with the initiative, she indicated that the unsanitary conditions in the capital are purely attitudinal.

“I will say that it is not really about the president, it is about us, it is about Ghanaians, our attitude towards cleaning Accra. Provisions have been made, all the infrastructure and investments have been provided and what we have is attitudinal.

“The persons to ensure that we keep our environment and workplaces to ensure that we all join in this noble course to achieve the purpose of the targets that the president has set not only for himself but for us all,” she told the Appointments Committee on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo at a durbar organised by the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area at Jamestownon on April 24, 2017, promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office.

