The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has charged the party to unite, stating that infighting and apathy are becoming a hindrance to their victory in the 2024 polls.

He made the remarks at the inaugural ceremonies of the regional campaign teams for Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North for the 2024 elections.

He said the party has the chance of winning elections if they deal with apathy.

Mustapha insisted they, “have to win the elections in December by hook or crook. We should have no option of defeat on our table.”

He kicked against party members, constituency executives, and MMDCES campaigning against parliamentary candidates of the party.

“We are all party members; the supreme and collective interest of the party is what should be guiding all of us. No one knows tomorrow, so if you work against someone today, tomorrow it can be you in the same position. Let us be careful how we treat each other, we don’t need to be friends to work together.”

Salam urged them that, “we are winning. Research has shown that we are performing better than the NDC, and Ghanaians don’t want to see the return of the NDC and John Mahama again. Let’s ensure that.”

The inauguration of the regional campaign teams is a part of the preparations for the 2024 campaign.

