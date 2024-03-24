Telecommunications giant MTN has announced the restoration of internet network capacity, promising enhanced data services.

Ghanaians have been experiencing disruptions caused by cuts to undersea fibre optic cables, impacting vital internet services in Ghana since Thursday, March 14, 2024.

On March 24, 2024, MTN issued a statement confirming the use of alternative cables to support their customers and committed to providing updates on the ongoing repair efforts.

The company estimates the repair of the undersea cables may require approximately 5 to 7 weeks.

Furthermore, MTN has pledged to reinstate the data bundles lost by customers during the service interruption.

“We are happy to inform you that MTN has restored normal internet network capacity to provide improved data services. We appreciate your patience during the recent service interruption.

“Please note that the repair works on the undersea cables are still ongoing and we expect this process to take about 5 to 7 weeks. We are therefore utilising alternative cables to support our customers. We will update you when meaningful progress has been made on the repair works.”

