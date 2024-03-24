Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has died after a prolonged illness, at the age of 62.

Muonagor was said to have suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

The sudden news of his demise comes just a few days after a viral video where he solicited funds to help him have a Kidney transplant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muonagor, a native of Idemili, in Anambra, was born Aug. 20, 1962.

He was an actor and producer. In 2016, he was nominated for AMVCA 2017 Best Actor in a Comedy.

In 1989, after his youth service, Muonagor started working for the News Agency of Nigeria. He left his job a few years later for an acting role in his first movie as Akunatakasi in Taboo 1, a Nigerian movie.