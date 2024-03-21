A tragic head-on collision between two vehicles on the Kumasi-Accra highway has resulted in the death of 21 people, with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The incident, which occurred Friday night involved a Sprinter bus and a mini-bus on the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses recounted that one of the drivers, reportedly speeding and attempting a wrongful overtaking triggered the fatal collision.

Immediate reports indicate that 14 individuals, including both drivers, tragically lost their lives at the scene, with seven more succumbing to their injuries at the Juaso and Konongo Government Hospitals.

The deceased have been transferred to Konongo Government Hospital, while survivors are receiving medical attention for their injuries.