The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has urged the government to prioritize investments in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind amidst the ongoing power crisis.

The inconsistent power supply, particularly in the capital city of Accra, has been causing disruptions in daily life for businesses and individuals.

Speaking on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, Nana Amoasi VII emphasized the need for the government to consider renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

He highlighted the affordability and reliability of renewable energy sources compared to traditional fuel sources, emphasizing the success of industries in Ghana that have transitioned to renewable sources.

Nana Amoasi VII cited companies like Kasapreko as examples of businesses thriving with renewable solar energy and storage backup systems.

“It makes sense for us to consider other sources. Unfortunately, you can’t rely on them during peak hours. But then homes, so if you have very good storage, then of course you can do more of the renewables. But you and I can choose to migrate. Because there are other players like Kasapreko and other industries relying on renewable solar, and it is doing very good for them.”

“They have storage backup. If we are not careful, one day, if the cost incurred in using the normal grid becomes too high, a lot of people will migrate to solar and potentially wind because technology is helping that domain to reduce their cost. Government must also consider investing in that one as well, it may help us.”

