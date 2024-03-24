The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated that the proposed 24-hour economy will not be forced on businesses.

He stressed that businesses will be invited to participate voluntarily.

Mahama, pledging to implement the 24-hour economy if elected in the 2024 elections, believes it will significantly boost Ghana’s economy and create many job opportunities for the youth.

Addressing members of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama assured that the NDC is actively working on implementing the policy upon assuming office.

He emphasized that the 24-hour economy is a strategy to enhance employment opportunities without being the sole solution.

Mahama promised to outdoor the policy and unveil further details before assuming office and assured that participation in it would be optional.

“It is an easy way to increase the vacancies for employment generation while we add on more avenues. It doesn’t mean that that is the only strategy for employment.

“We will outdoor it before we come into government and when we come into government we will hit the ground running with it. As I said it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join.”

