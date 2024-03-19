The Chairperson of the Technical Committee of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Paulina Abrokwah has stated that the ongoing internet disruptions have decelerated the process of clearing goods at the port.

Mobile Network Operations (MNOs) have been experiencing disruptions since Thursday, March 14, resulting in many Ghanaians being left without internet connections.

In an Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Monday, Paulina Abrokwah revealed that the situation has necessitated the reintroduction of the paper system which has slowed down the pace of clearing goods at the ports.

“It is taking much of a slower pace because some of the lines have resorted to manual, at least most of them are now accepting the papers and of course email is working unlike Thursday and Friday where emails were not working. Now most of them have resorted to paper. So, there is clearance going on, but it is at a much slower pace.”

“And of course you know that with clearance anytime delayed is cost. So, you are paying cost either in the form of demurrage rent, storage or something else and it has not been friendly at all.”

