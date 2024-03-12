Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu has accused the board and management of the Ghana National Petroleum Company Limited (GNPC) of increasing their allowances by up to 150%.

He alleges that there are plans to increase the salary of the GNPC boss.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, the MP alleged a day’s hotel rate had increased from 400 to 1000 Dollars, Euros or Pounds depending on where they travelled to.

He also alleged that per diem for the Board Chairman, had moved from 500 to 850 and from 500 to 700 for the CEO and other board members — also in Dollars, Euros or Pounds as per the travel destination.

“Intercepted memos from GNPC reveal that the Freddie Blay-led board and management have increased their allowances by up to 150% despite Ghana’s economic crisis and contrary to the government’s assurances to Parliament of a general pay cut.

“Allowances for a day’s hotel rate have increased from 400 to 1000 Dollars, Euros or Pounds depending on where they travel to.

“Per diem for the Board Chairman has moved from 500 to 850 and from 500 to 700 for the CEO and other board members — also in Dollars, Euros or Pounds as per the travel destination,” he added.

