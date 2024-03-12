The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has attributed President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to assent to the anti-LGBTQI+ bill to the country’s over-dependence on foreign aid.

President Akufo-Addo, during a meeting with members of the diplomatic community, stated that he would await the Supreme Court ruling on the bill before making a decision.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had advised President Akufo-Addo against endorsing the controversial bill, citing potential repercussions on international financial support.

The bill, designed to impose sanctions on individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ and those promoting such, has sparked considerable debate.

During his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama addressed the clergy and outlined plans to establish a self-reliant economy to prevent foreign donors from dictating to Ghana.

“Indications we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] says he won’t sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court so he has become entangled with some legal issues.

“This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is one of self-reliance.”

————————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital