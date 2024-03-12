A significant challenge for the Ghanaian music industry is the lack of well-developed record labels. These labels traditionally play a vital role in artiste development, including distribution and marketing.

Artistes who lack support must navigate the technical, financial, and promotional aspects of the business alone, making success an acclivitous battle.

This burden is evident in the struggles of the most decorated African rapper Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie, who openly discussed the financial strain of self-funding his projects.

‘It’s tough without a label; I’ve been self-funding my music”, Sarkodie made this proclamation during the panel discussion at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra a week ago.

The panel focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech.

In February 2023, a glimmer of hope emerged for Ghanaian music. Celebrated Hiplife/Hip-Hop artiste Guru signed a seemingly promising 6-year record deal with Australia-based Record label Indi Royal Group of Companies (IRGC).

The excitement was perceptible – IRGC promised to represent Guru’s music across Africa, Europe, Australia, and America.

This partnership aimed to introduce Guru’s unique sound and Ghanaian music culture to a global audience, even including collaborations with international artistes and a world tour.

The news sent the Ghanaian music scene into a frenzy. Guru, a self-made artiste for over a decade through his own NKZ Music label, finally had major label backing. Fans believed this deal would propel Ghanaian music onto the world stage.

But, a year has passed, and there’s a deafening silence. Despite five years remaining on the contract, the music industry has yet to see tactile results from the ”Pooley” rapper’s deal.

The initial excitement has transformed into a sense of unease and unanswered questions. What’s causing the delay? Has the promised global exposure materialized?

All efforts to reach Guru, known in real life as MARADONA YEBOAH ADJEI to ascertain whether the deal was just to ‘DRIBBLE’ the minds of his fans and the Ghanaian music fraternity have proven unproductive.