Isaac Adongo, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee in Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has criticized the analogy used by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, referring to it as born out of an inferiority complex.

Adongo suggests that Bawumia is using this analogy to manipulate Ghanaians into supporting his bid for the presidency.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) on February 28, 2024, during a lecture on ‘Ghana’s Economic Mess: Victim of Poor Economic Governance,’ Adongo stated that despite Bawumia claiming to understand economic restoration, he chooses to delay action until assuming the presidency, citing his position as second in command to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Adongo accused the vice president of allowing an inferiority complex to hinder his performance, asserting that Bawumia blames others to mask his deficiencies.

He described Bawumia’s “driver’s mate mindset” as a ploy to appeal for sympathy and deceive the public.

According to Adongo, Bawumia, also the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has neglected to address the current economic challenges, leaving Ghanaians to cope with the hardship.

He suggested that Bawumia has metaphorically “checked out of the office” and is using the prevailing difficulties as leverage to secure support for his presidential ambitions.

During Bawumia’s speech outlining his vision for Ghana on February 7, 2024, he reiterated his comparison of his role in the government to that of a ‘driver’s mate,’ emphasizing that, if elected president, he would assume the driver’s seat with constitutionally mandated authority.