The Black Princesses of Ghana defeated Nigeria 2-1 after extra time to claim the gold medal in women’s football at the 13th African Games at the Cape Coast Stadium Thursday night.

Goals from Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai overturned the tie on its head to give Ghana another gold medal in the tournament.

Yusif Basigi’s ladies did not have the best start to the game, finding it difficult to string passes together as Nigeria looked a lot more composed and threatening on the attack.

They were rewarded with a goal as Afi Amenyeku couldn’t hold the ball which fell to the feet of Loveth who had the easiest job in the world by putting the ball at the back of the net to give Nigeria the lead.

It was more the same as Ghana somewhat struggled to keep a perfect rhythm to break down Nigeria as both teams headed to the dressing room at halftime.

With the fans chanting and singing, Ghana found a way to restore parity thanks to Tracey Twum who danced her way into the Nigeria 18-yard box before hitting the ball past the opposition goalkeeper.

🇬🇭Tracy Twum just scored a stunner to pull the 🇬🇭Black Princesses level with Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-1 , Game on!! pic.twitter.com/qMrKZXXuEL — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 21, 2024

The game headed to extra-time where Ghana completed the comeback, earning the right to be called the comeback queens of the tournament.

Maafia Nyame calmly gave the ball to Mukarama who struck the ball low and hard to the bottom corner to give Ghana the lead in extra time.

The Princesses held their own and abased Nigeria to win gold for Team Ghana.