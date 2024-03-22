The Minority in Parliament says it will initiate impeachment processes against President Akufo-Addo for his refusal to sign the anti-gay bill.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the recent directive by the Secretary to the President asking the clerk of Parliament to desist from transmitting the anti-LGBTQ bill to the Jubilee House is uncalled for and unacceptable.

Ato Forson stated in Parliament on Thursday, March 21, that the Minority is committed to protecting the country’s constitution and will not countenance any usurpations.

“We stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the President of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it.

“But I want to end that it is obvious that His Excellency the President has breached the constitution and we will advise ourselves. In the coming days, don’t be surprised that we will begin impeachment proceedings against the President.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital