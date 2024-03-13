The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a place in the knockout phase of the 13th African Games after defeating Tanzania 2-1 in Cape Coast.

The team had to rely on goals from Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai to overturn the tie in their favour in the second group game.

Tanzania raced into the lead on the 22nd minute mark despite Ghana being the dominant side during that period to give the team a little scare.

As the game progressed, Tracey Twum scored an absolute blinder in stoppage time in the first half to level the score.

Mukarama Abdulai put Ghana in front for the first time in the game on the 64th minute mark to ensure the team cruises to another victory.

Ghana will take on Uganda in the final group stage game of the African Games at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 15, 2024.