Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has called on African Leaders to focus on developing human capital to drive economic growth.

Speaking to students at the London School of Economics (LSE), Mahama reflected on the rapid changes in the digital landscape over the past decade and the emergence of new job roles within the continent.

In a post shared on Facebook, the former president noted that the job market is evolving at an unprecedented pace, necessitating an evolution in the education systems across Africa.

He thus called for a shift beyond traditional academic learning to include vocational and technical training, aligning with the technological advancements of our time.

“Africa needs to develop the human capital required to propel our economies forward. The digital landscape, for example, was vastly different when I last spoke at the LSE a decade ago. Many job roles we see today were non-existent or just emerging in Africa. The job market is rapidly evolving, and it is imperative that our education systems evolve as well.

“We must embrace technology and innovation and expand beyond academic learning to emphasise vocational and technical training.

“The career aspirations of our children today reflect this technological evolution, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are prepared for the future job market,” the former president said.

