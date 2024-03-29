Residents in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region are urging authorities to promptly commission and hand over a court complex that was constructed in 2020.

Despite its completion, the complex has been left unattended, with weeds and rodents taking over the premises.

A recent visit by Citi News revealed locked gates, but an external view confirmed that the courthouse is fully constructed, albeit in need of some final touches.

The complex appears abandoned, with weeds engulfing the area and rodents infesting the premises.

Mark Hoenyekor, a former assembly member in the Adaklu District, in an interview with Citi News, called for the immediate commissioning and handover of the complex to facilitate court proceedings in the district.

“In 2012, 2013, these new districts were created, Adaklu was part of it. From the start, we developed somewhere small as a district court to be able to accommodate the magistrate and some few cases that the district may handle so we were running this place as a court for some time. So it was in 2020 that the NPP administration gave us a befitting sports complex…As we speak the complex itself is completed.”

“There are some finishing touches that needed to be done for the contractor to hand over and the court to be used. So the work is a central government contract which has been executed and completed as such…It is a matter of concern to people of Adaklu as well…Sooner than later we are hoping that the contractor will come over and hand over the project,” he stated.

