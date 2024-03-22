The Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region has banned Easter festivities in Ave Dakpa.

However, the Assembly, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that normal Christian celebrations, funeral rites, apprenticeship graduations, and traditional customary rites were permitted.

“DISEC warns against the modification of these celebrations and gatherings into a festival/durbar,” it added.

It further reminded the Ave Dakpa Community of the impending interim injunction against the celebration of the Ameshikpe festival and strongly advised that the court’s decision be respected.

“We kindly request the cooperation and understanding of all community members during this period. The peace of Ave Dakpa and the entire district is of utmost importance, and we need all of you on board to develop in a peaceful environment.”

“Please ensure to comply with these directives,” it added.