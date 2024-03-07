Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, says victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage are yet to benefit from the government’s allocation of GHC80 million.

During the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to aiding the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

He announced that GH¢80 million, out of the allocated GH¢220 million, has been released to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the affected communities.

The President emphasized, “Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons.”

But in an Eyewitness interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Ablakwa acknowledged that he has not yet witnessed any government initiatives for the victims.

However, he remains hopeful that the released funds will be effectively utilized for their intended purpose.

“We welcome the news but I will cautiously say that let us see the results of that. There’s been so many promises by the president and we don’t see it on the grounds.”

“So far I cannot confirm to you that I have seen any government project taking place on the grounds. It’s news we will welcome but I will be cautious because of the track record of this government and hope that that announcement of release of funds would translate on the ground,” he said.

