Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, has urged President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision to rename the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport.

The president in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, disclosed that there are plans in place to rename the Kumasi International Airport and the Tamale Airport to Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport and Yakubu Tali International Airport respectively.

But the Dagbon overlord, in his letter to the president, said it “is an unacceptable idea to me and the majority of citizens of Dagbon.”

Ya-Na Abukari II added that the “Gbewaa Palace has been inundated with calls and other forms of communications pleading that this proposal be shelved.”

He further stated that ” it is the considered opinion of many people and traditional leaders in the region that such recognition is bestowed on Na Gbewaa.”

Below is Ya-Na Abukari II’s full letter.

I bring you fraternal royal greetings from the Gbewaa Palace, with fervent hope and prayer that you are in good health and high spirit. I would like to draw your attention to your wish to rename the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport.

This is an unacceptable idea to me and the majority of citizens of Dagbon. The renaming of Tamale International Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu will be contentious and counterproductive. It will draw our traditional state and entire Northern Region into needless controversy.

As then Yo-Na Abukari VII, I personally and voluntarily released the substantial lands covering the entire expansion areas of the airport to the government of Ghana to undertake this important infrastructural development.

Since this proposal was announced, the Gbewaa Palace has been inundated with calls and other forms of communications pleading that this proposal be shelved. It is the considered opinion of many people and traditional leaders in the region that such recognition is bestowed on Na Gbewaa.

Accept my compliments of the highest consideration.

