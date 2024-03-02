The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has strongly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for attempting to dissociate his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, from the current economic crisis.

During his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, the President unequivocally accepted responsibility for the current economic challenges, emphasizing that executive powers are ultimately vested in the president.

The president acknowledged that the accountability for challenges rests squarely with the president. This statement follows recent comments by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He clarified that the Economic Management Team (EMT), which he leads, does not have decision-making authority and solely provides advisory services to the cabinet.

In an interview on the Big Issue on Citi TV, Suhuyini, along with other stakeholders, believes that the Vice President cannot be absolved of the economic crisis.

He asserted that Dr Bawumia, who plays a significant role on the Economic Management Team (EMT), should take full responsibility for the hardships the country is currently facing.

The MP for Tamale North criticized the President for praising his Vice and reversing his stance.

“The exoneration and responsibility, the President in his State of the Nation Address in 2018 said that ‘I’m glad to be able to report that the Economic Management Team, under the stellar leadership of the strong, brilliant, economist, Vice President Dr Bawumia has risen to the challenge and the hard work is beginning to show positive results’. That was the President informing us who was in charge of the programmes they were implementing as far as EMT was concerned.

He further asserted, “Suddenly, because things are bad, the President now says that he’s responsible. But even in that same breath, he says that when it comes to digitalization, he’s responsible [Bawumia]. It’s an irony, what a bizarre attempt to repackage and sell a very bad product to the people of Ghana.

“Why is there the need to distance him now from this very bad economic record, when you told us that under the economy wizard’s leadership that is why you were doing well.”

