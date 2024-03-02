The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has hailed the new Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stating that he will herald a new era in parliamentary proceedings.

Following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, was appointed as the new Majority Leader on February 22.

In an interview on the Big Issue on Citi TV, hosted by Selorm Adonoo, Dr Kissi expressed optimism about the performance of the new Majority Leader.

He acknowledged the significant role the former Majority Leader played in parliament, expressing gratitude for his mentorship in parliamentary procedures.

“Let me thank all who supported our current change in our leadership. Thanks to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he has done so well for us as a party. I appreciate all that I have learnt from him and continue to learn from him.

“I must say that we are also very excited. For me, Honourable Afenyo-Markin brings a fresh beginning for us. I’m very happy that within my 4 years in parliament, I got to experience two leaders, though a short stay in parliament. I can tell Ghanaians that whether we like it or not, Afenyo-Markin will be a different person and he will shepherd us through the remaining 10 months.”

He urged Ghanaians to re-elect the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections to enable them to complete ongoing projects.

“Like any soccer player or sports fan, you know that a small change in the 90th minute can still yield so much. Ghanaians should give us a 3rd tenure so that we can execute and complete everything we have touched.”

