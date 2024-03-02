A gender activist and research fellow with the Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy, and Documentation (CEGRAD), Dr. Amanda Odoi, has warned that the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, will worsen brain drain in the country.

The bill, which prohibits LGBTQ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding, was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Dr. Odoi on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, said the bill’s passage sets people up for attacks and that will lead to some skilled labour leaving Ghana because they may feel unsafe.

“One reason why we make the argument of the bill having a potential of worsening brain drain is the fact that it sets people up for attacks and no one will want to live in an environment that is hostile.”

She indicated that since discussions surrounding the bill heightened, people have come under attack for exhibiting the slightest femininity.

“The argument being made is that there are provisions in the bill to protect people from being harassed and abused but we are also aware that since discussions on the subject heightened, we have seen numerous attacks, even on suspected persons.

“Right now, if you are on social media and you see people that are doing skits or exhibit any signs of femininity, they are attacked and so people that feel unsafe will leave and there is enough evidence from other countries to show that in such instances, people migrated,” Dr Odoi told Selorm Adonoo.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital