The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns regarding President Akufo-Addo’s directive to Parliament to halt the transmission of the anti-gay bill to him for assent.

The Office of the President in a letter dated March 18, 2024, requested Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The decision, according to Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, stemmed from the acknowledgement of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

The applications sought to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.

In a statement signed by Nana Bediatuo, on Monday, the office disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed the President via a letter dated March 18, 2024, that he had been duly served with both applications.

However, during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’, Mr Mahama criticized the Presidency, arguing that the President’s Secretary lacks the authority to issue such directives, as Parliament operates independently.

He emphasized that the action showed disrespect towards Parliament and its Clerk, undermining the principles of good governance.

Mahama affirmed the NDC’s commitment to adhering to laws and proper constitutional processes if elected.

“I woke up to see a letter from the president’s secretary to parliament warning them not to transmit the anti-gay bill to the presidency for signing. The president’s secretary doesn’t have the authority to write such a letter because parliament is constitutionally independent.

“You can say that you are waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling, but you cannot tell the clerk not to submit the bill to the presidency. The letter smacks of disrespect, he’s acting as if he has power more than Parliament. It doesn’t augur well for good governance. As for us NDC, we abide by laws.”

