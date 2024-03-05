AriseGhana, a prominent civil advocacy group, has expressed concern over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to assent to the Human Rights and Family Values Bill recently passed by the Parliament of Ghana.

The Bill, which was passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, outlaws LGBTQ activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Individuals found guilty would face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act could face a 3 to 5-year jail term.

However, the passage of the Bill has drawn criticism from some stakeholders, including the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, threatening to withdraw business with Ghana if the bill is passed into law.

AriseGhana, in a statement on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, has questioned the President’s actions, highlighting the importance of upholding core national values and the need to address the LGBTQI+ issue.

AriseGhana has further criticized the government for its handling of financial matters, suggesting that concerns over potential aid loss due to the Bill’s passage raise questions about the management of significant revenues and loans obtained during the government’s tenure.

In response to President Akufo-Addo’s delay in assenting to the Bill, AriseGhana has announced plans to mobilize the public for advocacy, activism, and protest activities throughout March 2024.

Meanwhile, the statement signed by Comrade Rex Omar, Convener of AriseGhana, commended members of Parliament and sponsors of the Bill for their dedication to promoting the values important to Ghanaians.

The group aims to pressure the government to enact the Bill for the benefit of the nation and to protect cherished family values.

Click here to read the full statement

—————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital