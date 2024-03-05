The Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Alhassan, has pledged to ensure the Damongo Water Project in the Savannah region is completed on schedule.

The Damongo Water Project, a major initiative aimed at enhancing the provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Damongo and its neighbouring communities, was initially set to commence in August 2021. Despite the availability of funds, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon completion, the project, which is estimated to cost $49 million, will provide potable water to several communities including Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Boroto, and Nabori.

The project aligns with the government’s ‘Water For All’ agenda and is expected to alleviate poverty and enhance the living standards of the beneficiary communities. In response to the increasing demand for water, other water projects are also being implemented.

During her vetting by the Appointment Committee in Accra on Tuesday, Ms Alhassan emphasized that the water project was a top priority.

She also said that high-yielding boreholes are being constructed as an interim solution ahead of the main project.

“The water issue in Damongo is a very high priority on my table together with the managing director who happens to also be a son of the region. This doesn’t mean that our focus will only be on the region. Let me assure you and the region that we will do all that it takes to ensure that the project that has started is completed timeously.”

“As we speak high yielding boreholes are being constructed to hold the fort while the main project comes on board,” she stated.

