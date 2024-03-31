In a significant development, the high tension cable that had detached from the main line between the Avornyo and Gati junctions in Ashalaja, a town near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region, has been fixed.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, March 29, 2024, had left the residents in a state of fear and uncertainty.

Despite their initial efforts to alert the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the residents reported that no action had been taken to rectify the situation.

David Adjetey Akufo, a local resident, had expressed his concerns in an interview with Citi News on Saturday.

He emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting that the fallen cable was located at a critical point where many homes and workplaces were situated.

Akufo had warned of a potential disaster if the issue was not addressed promptly.

He urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent any unforeseen incidents.

In response to the residents’ pleas, the ECG and other relevant authorities have now successfully resolved the issue. The high tension cable has been reattached, ensuring the safety of the residents and their properties.

The residents of Ashalaja, who were anxiously awaiting a response, have expressed their relief and gratitude towards the authorities for their prompt action.

This successful resolution has not only alleviated the immediate danger but also restored the residents’ faith in the responsiveness and effectiveness of their local authorities.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital