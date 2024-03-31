Hip-hop star Medikal has confirmed his split from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui.

In a tweet on March 30, Medikal, born Samuel Adu, clarified that Fella is now his co-parent for their daughter, Island Frimpong.

This news comes after a social media post referred to Fella as Medikal’s wife, prompting his response.

Medikal and Fella got married in 2020. Rumours of their separation circulated in 2023, but neither had publicly addressed them.

