Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has filed a second petition with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concerning the controversial new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Earlier, he had accused the Governor, Deputy Governors, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd., of corruption in the construction of the new head office.

In October 2023, Ayariga had initially petitioned the OSP, alleging procurement breaches and requesting an investigation into the matter.

On March 11, 2024, he submitted another petition to the OSP, seeking an update on the case.

“This is to follow up on your investigation of the complaint of suspected procurement breaches relating to the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge, Accra. You will recall that in October 2023, I made a formal complaint to your office and requested you to investigate what I believed to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra.

In his petition, he further stated, “The suspects, in this case, included the governor and the deputy governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely; (1) Dr Ernest Kwamina Addison (Governor), (2) Maxwell Opoku-Afari (First Deputy Governor), and (3) Elsie Ado Awadzi (Second Deputy Governor).”

