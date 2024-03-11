The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its handling of the educational sector.

He accused the government of favouring superficial populism in its management of education.

During a parliamentary debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, March 11, Dr Ato Forson further charged the government with mismanagement and mishandling of Ghana’s educational sector.

He also criticized the government for systematically undoing most of the progress made by previous governments in the educational sector.

“Hon. Speaker, the state of education under this government is chaotic. No government has so mismanaged and mishandled Ghana’s educational sector and, in the process, toyed with the future of our children as this government. This government has prioritised shallow populism, vindictiveness, and short-term political gain in the management of the education sector. It has systematically reversed most of the gains chalked by successive governments.”

The Minority Leader expressed concern about basic schools that have been operating for the past six years without curriculum-based textbooks.

He also highlighted the issue of the capitation grant, which has been in arrears for several years.

“Mr Speaker, basic schools in the country have gone six years without curriculum-based textbooks. The neglect of basic education, the very foundation of human development, has over the years left experts worried about the future of our children.

Apart from the absence of textbooks, the capitation grant has been in arrears for several years. This grant is used to procure essential supplies such as chalk, registers, etc. Five years after introducing a new curriculum, this government has not provided Senior High Schools with the required textbooks,” he stated.

He referred to a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which indicated that learning outcomes have been poor despite increased access.

“Hon. Speaker, the IMF recently delivered a damning verdict on this NPP government’s haphazard implementation of its flagship Free SHS, when it observed that even though access had increased, learning outcomes have been poor.”

