Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has clarified that the Vice President did not criticize the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) during a meeting with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Bawumia expressed concerns over the GRA’s alleged harassment of businesses under the guise of tax collection during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, March 20.

The NPP flagbearer attributed the current situation to the GRA’s practice of setting unrealistic targets for its officers, resulting in excessive taxation of existing businesses.

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM, Mr Aboagye stated that the Vice President was merely encouraging the GRA to be more creative in their revenue mobilization schemes.

He emphasised that Dr Bawumia has always been a strong advocate for creativity in public institutions and has led several initiatives in the same vein.

“I don’t think the Veep’s position is an issue of attack. I think this is not the first time Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has raised this point. He’s been a chief advocate of the GRA being a bit more creative in the approach they use to revenue mobilisation. He’s been constant on that.”

“He’s of the view that the GRA not just the GRA all other public institutions should be a bit more creative in the way they go about our activities. And he is not only advocating, he has been leading the drive towards it.

