Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Campaign Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, has stated that the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, is not facing any pressure to announce his running mate.

Dr. Bawumia has faced criticism for the prolonged delay in announcing his running mate, despite requesting additional time from the National Council of the party.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi, Dan Botwe assured that the flagbearer would announce his desired candidate at the right time.

‘We have not mentioned a particular candidate and no such discussion has come up but finding a running mate has never been our problem. It has never been a contentious issue for us.”

