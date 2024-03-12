The Vice President of Ghana and the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, who is currently battling with a rare nerve disorder called demyelination.

Drogba, who gained fame after starring in the TV series Yolo, has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years.

His sister, Hannah Mensah, confirmed this on Monday, following Drogba’s announcement on Friday regarding his diagnosis.

Since disclosing his medical condition, Drogba has been pleading with the public for financial assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses.

In the wake of his plea, the Vice President has visited him. In a video sighted by GhanaWeekend, Dr. Bawumia is seen in Drogba’s living room with his aides.

It is unclear what kind of support the Vice President gave to the ailing Yolo actor during the visit.

However, donations are still ongoing. To facilitate contributions, details of his bank account were provided, with the account information as follows: Name – John Bredu Peasah, Bank – Access Bank, Account Number – 0535934031, Branch – Adjiriganor Branch.

Watch the video below