The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared its readiness for the upcoming December polls, assuring Ghanaians of free and fair elections.

Dr Bossman Asare, a deputy commissioner at the EC, addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the forthcoming polls would be among the best.

“We are fully ready for the election…We are going to organize another transparent, credible election which will go down as one of the best,” he stated.

Dr Asare also refuted claims made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that some of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) are missing. He clarified that only five laptops have been stolen from their custody.

The Minority Caucus, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, raised concerns about the stolen BVD machines on Tuesday, March 19, and called upon the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Service to promptly investigate the matter.

Dr Asare urged the public to remain calm, reassuring them that the theft of the laptops would not compromise the integrity of the 2024 elections. He emphasized that the stolen items were merely laptops and did not contain any sensitive information.

“We are fully ready for the election and we can confirm that five laptops have been stolen and these are laptops that do not contain any information about anyone. They do not contain information, so there are no risks.”

