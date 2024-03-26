The Board Chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Keli Gadzekpo has resigned.

The resignation takes immediate effect. He is reported to have stepped down over personal reasons.

Citi News‘ sources at the ECG confirmed the development on Tuesday (March 26, 2024) evening.

Keli Gadzekpo was appointed to the Board in 2017 by then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko to play a strategic role to ensure energy sufficiency.

Mr. Keli Gadzekpo, is an entrepreneur who has helped build several companies, notable among them, the Databank Group of Companies which includes Databank Asset Management Services and Databank Epack Investment Fund Ltd with over two decades of experiences in investment banking.

He is also the Chairman of the Databank Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Databank Group.

Mr. Gadzekpo is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group Limited which has many subsidiaries, including Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees and Enterprise Properties.

Aside from ECG, Mr Gadzekpo also serves on the Boards of Bank of Ghana, Institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Nature Conservation Research Centre (NCRC), an NGO involved in the development of rural ecotourism and community protected areas as a means of aiding economic development and resource conservation.