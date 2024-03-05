Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has commended the Heritage Caravan initiative by Citi TV/Citi FM and expressed his intention to collaborate with the media house to further enhance its impact.

The Heritage Caravan, organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, offers a distinctive road trip experience, enabling participants to explore the diverse regions of Ghana and directly engage with the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has undertaken journeys across all regions, visiting notable landmarks such as the Mole National Park, the Military Museum, the Bonwire Kente Exhibition in the Ashanti Region, the poignant Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, the historic Elmina Castle, the architectural marvel of the Larabanga Mosque, the enchanting stilt village of Nzulezu, and the intriguing crocodile pond at Paga, among other destinations.

In outlining his strategy to promote local tourism among Ghanaians, the former Deputy Minister for Energy underscored his dedication to partnering with Citi TV/Citi FM to encourage increased participation from the Ghanaian populace.

“I know that the [Tourism] Ministry and the GTA are collaborating with Citi FM for example on the Heritage Carnival [sic]. 180 people are touring the whole of Ghana in the month of end February through to March, ending sometime on the 10th through Takoradi to Accra.”

“But like I said a lot more has to be done. If you give me the nod, it will be something that I will work to deepen to ensure that many more Ghanaians explore our country to complement what it is we get from foreign visitors,” he stated.

