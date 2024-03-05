At least two people have died in a plane crash at Nairobi National Park on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 with 44 others escaped unharmed.

One of the planes involved was a Dash 8 owned by Safari Link, bound for Diani with 44 passengers and crew.

The other was a Cessna plane on a training session, carrying two people. The Cessna crashed in the park, while the Dash 8 safely landed back at Wilson Airport. Both planes had taken off from Wilson Airport, according to officials, who confirmed two fatalities in the accident.

Safarilink Aviation, however, confirmed the incident and stated that none of their passengers was hurt.

“Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 Local Time our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after take-off.”

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi-Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the operator said.

Their statement added the relevant agencies have been notified and together with Safarilink Aviation are investigating the incident