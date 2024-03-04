The Headmistress of Ejisu Senior High Technical School, Grace Asamani, has reassured the public that despite the recent rainstorm that wreaked havoc on the school’s boys’ dormitory and other classrooms, academic activities remain unaffected.

The destructive impact of Saturday’s rainstorm prompted swift action, with contractors already underway to re-roof the affected building.

In the interim, arrangements have been made to provide students with alternative accommodation, ensuring minimal disruption to their studies.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Monday, she indicated “Yesterday, the MCE was here with the Municipal Director, Presiding Member and other dignitaries. The MP also sent some people to come around and they did an assessment, early this morning a team was here, a contractor came and as you can see now they have taken off the roof and they said by the end of the week they would have finished with everything. So, the situation is under control.”

“This incident didn’t affect academic work in any way. The form one students are vacating tomorrow, and they are writing their exams. They are writing their last paper today. They are done with the first paper; they are on the second paper. So, when they finish, those who live in Kumasi, they can leave and those who live far away can leave tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, scores of students of the school were displaced following the rainstorm that occurred on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The over 150 affected students sought shelter in classrooms on Saturday following the incident.

The students were at the dining hall when the incident happened. No injuries or casualties were recorded.

The rains which lasted for hours destroyed teaching and learning materials and the school’s storeroom where textbooks and other materials are kept have also been damaged.

Although the boys’ dormitory was the hardest hit, about seven classrooms were also affected.

