As part of contributions to the reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in the Dagbon kingdom, Valley View University has donated a hundred bags of cement to the Gbewaa Palace.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Williams Koomson said the gesture is part of its community service and also an appreciation for the love that the kingdom has given the University for the past 15 years in the Kingdom.

Speaking to Citi News after the presentation, Professor Koomson said, “In 2023, we visited the chief’s palace in Tamale and they mentioned the rebuilding of the Ya-Na’s palace in Yendi, so we also pledged to support because we have seen the work that the paramount chief has done for the people and the Adventist Day Church at large.

“We decided to donate about 100 bags of cement to support the project. We’re happy to do that because it’s part of our community service to support the community where we find ourselves.”

The Overlord of Dagbon, expressed gratitude to the University, calling for a stronger collaboration.

“Thanks so much for your gesture, we call for a stronger collaboration between us.”

