Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo has emphasised the crucial role of integrity and independent thinking in the effective delivery of justice.

This statement was made during the inauguration of newly appointed magistrates on Monday.

She warned that without these core values, judges could be easily influenced by assertive attorneys.

“As a judge, you are required to always remember the ethical values with which you are supposed to conduct your work and we speak not only of working in truth or fairness but also working in propriety, working in independence and working in competence,” she stated.

In the same vein, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah advised the new magistrates to refrain from overstepping their authority.

He stressed the importance of understanding and respecting the limits of their powers.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital