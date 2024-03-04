The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, along with the Ghana Tourism Authority, has inaugurated the 2024 edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at the Kwahu Abene Palace.

The festival, scheduled from March 29th (Easter Friday) to April 1st (Easter Monday), is expected to attract thousands of tourists to Ghana.

This year’s celebration will feature a variety of exciting activities, and seven tandem pilots from the United States, Germany, and France have confirmed their participation to fly attendees.

Additionally, three solo pilots will also participate in the festivities.

During the media and stakeholders’ launch on Monday, Nana Simpeh Owiredu III, the Krontohene of Kwahu Abene, voiced concerns on behalf of the Kwahu Traditional Council about the poor condition of the road leading from Atibie to the Odweanoma mountain and the overall road network in the Kwahu region.

Mr Ekow Sampson, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations for the Ghana Tourism Authority, acknowledged these concerns.

He attributed the delay in road construction to the country’s current economic situation.

In response to the traditional leaders’ concerns about the need for better development of other tourist attractions to boost the country’s revenue, Mr Sampson revealed that the authority has already identified these sites for necessary action.

